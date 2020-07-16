Congressman Rogers announces funding to promote tourism across the region

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Congressman Hal Rogers announced $250,000 in grant funding from the Economic Development Administration on Thursday.

The money will go to Eastern Kentucky PRIDE who will use it for the new Kentucky Wildlands initiative, designed to promote tourism in Eastern and Southern Kentucky.

“We are so grateful for EDA’s support of this initiative. Our tourism industry has been among the hardest hit during this pandemic. Our region is poised to be the place to visit, especially for social distancing. With our vast landscape, hundreds of waterfalls, miles upon miles of hiking trails. The Kentucky Wildlands has it all” - Tammie Nazario, President and CEO of PRIDE.

The project will help market our region, highlighting natural assets and strong cultural heritage, which should in turn increase the number of people coming to the state and how much money they spend while they are here.

The Kentucky Wildlands is projected to impact 54 designated Opportunity Zones located in the service area. It will help create jobs and spur economic development in a region hit hardest by the downturn of the coal industry.

Congressman Rogers joined Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to allow the National Park Service to study and determine whether Kentucky’s Appalachian region meets the requirements to become a National Heritage Area. If accepted, this would be Kentucky’s first National Heritage Area designation.

The Eastern Kentucky PRIDE Foundation serves 41 counties across the mountains.

