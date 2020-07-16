Advertisement

Congressman Rogers announces funding to promote tourism across the region

Grant Funding Helps Support Kentucky Wildlands Initiative
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 11:00 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Congressman Hal Rogers announced $250,000 in grant funding from the Economic Development Administration on Thursday.

The money will go to Eastern Kentucky PRIDE who will use it for the new Kentucky Wildlands initiative, designed to promote tourism in Eastern and Southern Kentucky.

The project will help market our region, highlighting natural assets and strong cultural heritage, which should in turn increase the number of people coming to the state and how much money they spend while they are here.

The Kentucky Wildlands is projected to impact 54 designated Opportunity Zones located in the service area. It will help create jobs and spur economic development in a region hit hardest by the downturn of the coal industry.

Congressman Rogers joined Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to allow the National Park Service to study and determine whether Kentucky’s Appalachian region meets the requirements to become a National Heritage Area. If accepted, this would be Kentucky’s first National Heritage Area designation.

The Eastern Kentucky PRIDE Foundation serves 41 counties across the mountains.

