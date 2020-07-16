Advertisement

Chief of Middlesboro Police Department set to retire

By Dakota Makres
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 6:04 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - After a 20 year career at the Middlesboro Police Department, Tom Busic has served as a patrol officer, K-9 officer, sergeant, lieutenant and this past year he was promoted to Chief of Police.

Busic said he wanted to retire to spend more time with his family and he has been working on becoming a nurse.

“I’m going to school, I’ve been going to school for the past couple of years to work on my nursing degree so that way I can work and travel a couple years down the road so me and my wife can do that,” said Busic.

During his 20 year career, Busic has had memorable moments with his department.

“Just being able to be here for the men and that’s been the best part of it is being here with them, the men and women of the department, I was able to hire some officers and some dispatchers and that’s been real enjoyable as well,” added Busic.

Busic will step down as Chief of Police the last week of July to help with the transitioning but will officially retire on July 30.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

“It was a little unsettling.” Fans talk about attending largest sporting event since pandemic

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By Tommy Pool
Bristol Motor Speedway hosted the NASCAR All-Star race in front of 30,000 fans.

News

Fans react to NASCAR All-Star race

Updated: 39 minutes ago

News

2020 Knott County Gingerbread Festival canceled

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Paige Noel
The Knott County Gingerbread Festival announced Thursday that the 2020 festival is canceled.

News

Lawrence County teen pursues his love for performing

Updated: 57 minutes ago

News

Trashbag of marijuana lands Floyd Co. man in jail

Updated: 1 hour ago
A man was arrested Wednesday for possession of marijuana.

Latest News

News

Wesley Hook Update

Updated: 1 hour ago
Krystle Williams turned herself into Fayette County police Wednesday.

News

Trashbag of marijuana lands Floyd County man in jail

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Buddy Forbes
A traffic stop on Hambley Boulevard found a passenger holding five ounces of marijuana.

News

From Dollywood to Hollywood: Lawrence County teen pursues his love for performing

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Buddy Forbes
Shawn Wesley Thacker started on the mountain stages and is moving on to the movie screens.

News

NASCAR All-star Race 4 pm

Updated: 2 hours ago
Bristol Motor Speedway hosted 30,000 fans for the All-star race

News

Addiction Recovery Care opens 2 of Kentucky’s first 100 bed treatment facilities

Updated: 2 hours ago
When ARC was founded, there was an IMD Exclusion only allowing 16 beds per facility, but after federal and state government waved those limitations they are opening 100 plus bed centers.