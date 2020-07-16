Chief of Middlesboro Police Department set to retire

BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - After a 20 year career at the Middlesboro Police Department, Tom Busic has served as a patrol officer, K-9 officer, sergeant, lieutenant and this past year he was promoted to Chief of Police.

Busic said he wanted to retire to spend more time with his family and he has been working on becoming a nurse.

“I’m going to school, I’ve been going to school for the past couple of years to work on my nursing degree so that way I can work and travel a couple years down the road so me and my wife can do that,” said Busic.

During his 20 year career, Busic has had memorable moments with his department.

“Just being able to be here for the men and that’s been the best part of it is being here with them, the men and women of the department, I was able to hire some officers and some dispatchers and that’s been real enjoyable as well,” added Busic.

Busic will step down as Chief of Police the last week of July to help with the transitioning but will officially retire on July 30.

