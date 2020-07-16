CBS releases fall lineup, Survivor on hold for now

NEW YORK, Ky. (WYMT) - CBS recently released a revised fall schedule for Wednesday night for the upcoming season and a fan favorite is not on it.

In a news release from the network, producers for “Survivor” say they continue to work with officials in Fiji on when to start production on the new season, due to the coronavirus. The release states showrunners want to make sure everyone involved is healthy and safe.

In the meantime, “The Amazing Race” will shift into the 8 p.m. time slot followed by “SEAL Team” at 9 p.m. “S.W.A.T.” will round out the night at 10 p.m.

