PINEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Bell County Health Department announced the first death attributable to COVID-19 in the county on Thursday.

The victim was an 85-year-old man who had been hospitalized.

No other information was released.

As of Wednesday, there were 130 cases of COVID-19 in Bell County, with 75 of those cases still active.

