Bell County Chamber of Commerce set to move back into historic Coal House

By Dakota Makres
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 5:59 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Bell County Chamber of Commerce is currently located inside of the Middlesboro-Arthur Museum.

The chamber has plans to move back into the Coal House after it has sat empty for two years. The Coal House was once home to the Bell County Chamber of Commerce.

“We thought that we would move over to the Arthur museum where we could collaborate better with Tourism and Middlesboro Main Street but the building is kind of in disrepair,” said Executive Director of the Bell County Chamber of Commerce Sheila Durham.

The Coal House is more than 90 years old, so renovations are needed.

“We’re trying to restore it the best we can to make sure that it stays with us for the other decades,” added Durham.

In the late 1980′s the house, made out of 42 tons of coal, survived a tornado that damaged some of the coal and the roof. The chamber wants to preserve the coal for years to come.

“We’re trying to put a sealant on it and make sure that it lasts for a long time, we’re trying to restore most of it make sure it stays intact,” said Durham.

The house is a staple of the community.

“We are excited about moving back to the Coal House, everybody knows where we’re at when we say we’re at the Coal House,” added Durham.

The house provides a space for people to come together to share their thoughts and ideas.

“This allows us to be right beside of the City Hall and work close with the mayor here and along with the one in Pineville,” said Durham. “All of our businesses and stuff try to get education out to them and training that they need to move businesses in,” added Durham.

The chamber expects to be moved in by August 1.

