Advertisement

Another hot day ahead, chances for strong storms this afternoon

The Storm Prediction Center has most of the area under a marginal risk (1 out of 5) for Thursday, July 16th, 2020.
The Storm Prediction Center has most of the area under a marginal risk (1 out of 5) for Thursday, July 16th, 2020.(WYMT)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 2:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - While no records were broken on Wednesday, it was still a hot and steamy day across the region. It looks like we’re setting up for a repeat of that today.

Today and Tonight

NWS Jackson and the London-Corbin Airport both made it into the low 90s yesterday (91 and 93, respectively) and that will likely be the case on Thursday.

We’ll start our day like we usually do: Patchy dense fog this morning, sunshine for a while that will mix with clouds heading into the afternoon hours. We will throw a wrinkle into the mix today, however. Scattered showers and storms will pick up later today and some of those could be on the stronger side. Most of the region is under a marginal risk (1 out of 5) for severe weather this afternoon and this evening. The WYMT weather app will be a handy tool to have to get those real-time rain and lightning alerts along with any warnings that are issued.

Highs will climb back into the low 90s before the rain and drop into the low 70s overnight. Continue to take your heat precautions, because the heat index will be back into the mid to upper 90s today.

Rain chances will continue tonight in scattered form under partly to mostly cloudy skies.

Extended Forecast

The models are back to their all over the place pattern for the next couple of days. I think our scattered chances for showers and storms will continue on Friday. We’ll see more clouds, so that will likely keep us in the mid to upper 80s for daytime highs. Saturday is trending a little drier, so we may see a little more sunshine which would push us back toward that 90-degree mark.

Sunday, we head back into the daily afternoon chances for showers and storms in the heat of the day. That will continue into early next week as the low 90s again become the norm for highs. We’re tracking a potential system that could bring some better rain chances by the middle of next week, but that’s something we’ll have to keep an eye on. We could actually use it, because we’re running a little below normal on rain for the month of July at NWS Jackson.

While we're running a little bit behind for the month of July at NWS Jackson, we still have a pretty good surplus for the year.
While we're running a little bit behind for the month of July at NWS Jackson, we still have a pretty good surplus for the year.(WYMT)

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

Meteorologist Paige Noel's 11 p.m. forecast - July 15, 2020

Updated: 5 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

Weather

Meteorologist Paige Noel's 6 p.m. forecast - July 15, 2020

Updated: 10 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 5:30

Weather

Meteorologist Paige Noel's 5:30 p.m. forecast - July 15, 2020

Updated: 10 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 5:30

Forecast

Hot temperatures continue, scattered storms return

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Paige Noel
The hot and humid conditions continue heading into the end of the week. We’ll also bring back scattered showers and storms.

Latest News

Forecast

Potential record breaking temperatures today, rain chances increase later this week

Updated: Jul. 15, 2020 at 2:31 AM EDT
|
By Brandon Robinson
It was a hot one yesterday, but the heat index ended up staying fairly close to the air temperature. Today could be similar, but the temperature will be several degrees warmer.

Weather

Meteorologist Paige Noel's 11 p.m. forecast - July 14, 2020

Updated: Jul. 14, 2020 at 11:00 PM EDT
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

Weather

Meteorologist Paige Noel's 6 p.m. forecast - July 14, 2020

Updated: Jul. 14, 2020 at 6:00 PM EDT
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

Weather

Meteorologist Paige Noel's 5:30 p.m. forecast - July 14, 2020

Updated: Jul. 14, 2020 at 5:30 PM EDT
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 5:30

Forecast

Hot and steamy Wednesday ahead

Updated: Jul. 14, 2020 at 3:02 PM EDT
|
By Paige Noel
The temperatures will climb heading into your Wednesday!

Weather

Meteorologist Paige Noel's 4 p.m. forecast - July 15, 2020

Updated: Jul. 14, 2020 at 2:45 PM EDT
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four