Another hot day ahead, chances for strong storms this afternoon

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - While no records were broken on Wednesday, it was still a hot and steamy day across the region. It looks like we’re setting up for a repeat of that today.

Today and Tonight

NWS Jackson and the London-Corbin Airport both made it into the low 90s yesterday (91 and 93, respectively) and that will likely be the case on Thursday.

We’ll start our day like we usually do: Patchy dense fog this morning, sunshine for a while that will mix with clouds heading into the afternoon hours. We will throw a wrinkle into the mix today, however. Scattered showers and storms will pick up later today and some of those could be on the stronger side. Most of the region is under a marginal risk (1 out of 5) for severe weather this afternoon and this evening. The WYMT weather app will be a handy tool to have to get those real-time rain and lightning alerts along with any warnings that are issued.

Highs will climb back into the low 90s before the rain and drop into the low 70s overnight. Continue to take your heat precautions, because the heat index will be back into the mid to upper 90s today.

Rain chances will continue tonight in scattered form under partly to mostly cloudy skies.

Extended Forecast

The models are back to their all over the place pattern for the next couple of days. I think our scattered chances for showers and storms will continue on Friday. We’ll see more clouds, so that will likely keep us in the mid to upper 80s for daytime highs. Saturday is trending a little drier, so we may see a little more sunshine which would push us back toward that 90-degree mark.

Sunday, we head back into the daily afternoon chances for showers and storms in the heat of the day. That will continue into early next week as the low 90s again become the norm for highs. We’re tracking a potential system that could bring some better rain chances by the middle of next week, but that’s something we’ll have to keep an eye on. We could actually use it, because we’re running a little below normal on rain for the month of July at NWS Jackson.

While we're running a little bit behind for the month of July at NWS Jackson, we still have a pretty good surplus for the year. (WYMT)

