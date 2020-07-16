Advertisement

Amy McGrath outpaces Mitch McConnell in fundraising for Senate seat

Amy McGrath hopes to unseat Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.
Amy McGrath hopes to unseat Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.(Source: WAVE/Gray News)
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 5:18 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Democrat Amy McGrath continued her blistering fundraising pace in the spring.

She outdistanced Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell for another quarter in their free-spending campaign in Kentucky.

Despite her prodigious pace, McGrath ended the quarter with slightly less money in the bank after spending heavily at the end of her bumpier-than-expected primary battle against state Rep. Charles Booker.

McGrath raised $17.4 million in the April-through-June period. The retired Marine combat pilot has raised $47 million since entering the race about a year ago.

McConnell raised $12.2 million in the most recent quarter, lifting his total to nearly $38 million for the campaign cycle.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Latest News

Sports

“It was a little unsettling.” Fans talk about attending largest sporting event since pandemic

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Tommy Pool
Bristol Motor Speedway hosted the NASCAR All-Star race in front of 30,000 fans.

News

Fans react to NASCAR All-Star race

Updated: 38 minutes ago

News

2020 Knott County Gingerbread Festival canceled

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Paige Noel
The Knott County Gingerbread Festival announced Thursday that the 2020 festival is canceled.

News

Lawrence County teen pursues his love for performing

Updated: 56 minutes ago

News

Trashbag of marijuana lands Floyd Co. man in jail

Updated: 1 hour ago
A man was arrested Wednesday for possession of marijuana.

Latest News

News

Wesley Hook Update

Updated: 1 hour ago
Krystle Williams turned herself into Fayette County police Wednesday.

News

Trashbag of marijuana lands Floyd County man in jail

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Buddy Forbes
A traffic stop on Hambley Boulevard found a passenger holding five ounces of marijuana.

News

From Dollywood to Hollywood: Lawrence County teen pursues his love for performing

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Buddy Forbes
Shawn Wesley Thacker started on the mountain stages and is moving on to the movie screens.

News

NASCAR All-star Race 4 pm

Updated: 2 hours ago
Bristol Motor Speedway hosted 30,000 fans for the All-star race

News

Addiction Recovery Care opens 2 of Kentucky’s first 100 bed treatment facilities

Updated: 2 hours ago
When ARC was founded, there was an IMD Exclusion only allowing 16 beds per facility, but after federal and state government waved those limitations they are opening 100 plus bed centers.

News

Chief of Middlesboro Police Department set to retire

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Dakota Makres
During his 20 year career, Busic has had memorable moments with his department.