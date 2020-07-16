Addiction Recovery Care opens 2 of Kentucky’s first 100 bed treatment facilities

KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - During the last ten years, Addiction Recovery Care (ARC) has opened more than 30 treatment facilities across 17 counties in central and eastern Kentucky.

When ARC was founded, there was an IMD Exclusion only allowing 16 beds per facility but after federal and state government waved those limitations, they are opening 100 plus bed centers.

“There’s additional legislation that allows you to go up to 192,” said Matt Brown, senior vice president of administration.

Kentucky has fought the opioid epidemic for decades and now COVID-19 has only increased the need for addiction treatment.

“We’re fighting an epidemic inside a pandemic,” said Brown.

Just six weeks ago, ARC opened Creekside, a facility for women in Knott County. The center as a 119-bed capacity.

“More space in their bedrooms, the bathrooms are huge they’re actually able to sit down in the cafeteria it’s not like everybody trying to sit in a kitchen. It has just been so good,” said Creekside Director Congetta Horn.

For Horn, recovery strikes home as her daughter was the first patient ARC ever had.

“Someone stood in and loved my daughter because it got to the point that I couldn’t so God has allowed me to be here to love these ladies,” said Horn.

She has seen the need for this treatment first hand, which is why she understands the impact a large center with more space to spread out, has on the women.

“Everyone has more individualized care with the counselors and also with their peer support so it gives them more one on one time so that they can meet with them and work through their problems,” said Horn.

Instead of individual centers for each phase of care, patients in all three phases are under one roof.

“Your first people that come in at phase one that are broken and need help to battle the addiction they have the support of people who have walked through it already,” said Horn.

ARC also added 72 beds at Riverplace, a facility for men in Pike County. They closed five of their facilities to consolidate them into Creekside and Riverplace. These facilities have more outdoor space for recreation, which Brown, a former addict himself, says is critical for people in recovery.

“They were able to provide sober fun activities for me and I remember when I started laughing and having fun for the first time without drugs and alcohol and that was part of the reason why I was able to remain sober is because I do enjoy life now without drugs and alcohol,” said Brown.

They are investing $300,000 to upgrade their existing centers to add many recreation items such as volleyball courts, cornhole and new patio furniture.

“One of my biggest concerns, when I was getting sober, was am I going to be able to enjoy a life without drugs and alcohol?” said Brown.

With COVID-19 they are taking many precautions at their centers. They have a transportation team that goes and picks people up and brings them to their centers.

“We do a screening onsite before they are brought to our facilities and that’s help us reduce the risk of COVID in our facilities,” said Brown.

Brown told WYMT, they are working on projects in central Kentucky and have a couple of projects they are talking about in western Kentucky.

To learn more about ARC and the treatment they offer, click here. You can also contact them at 606-629-3063.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.