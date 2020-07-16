“Adaptability is the word of survival these days”: Local restaurant navigating through new requirment

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear signed an executive order to mandate face masks in public including restaurants.

Sauced restaurant in London opened in January, transitioned to curbside pickup in March, and now is implementing a list of requirements for their employees.

Gina Wilson, the owner of Sauced, says the last few months have required one thing.

“Adaptability is the word of survival these days,” said Wilson. “The ability to roll with it. We have an amazing crew and the way that they have all stayed with us and stayed flexible it has meant the world to us.”

Wilson says there was some worry when the mask mandate was announced.

“Really we were so pleasantly surprised. We had a few on day one that walked away and said they were going to carry their business elsewhere for us enforcing a mask mandate but I feel like the shock has kind of lessened,” said Wilson. “We know these masks are shocking and uncomfortable at times but it’s really us trying to do the best we can.”

She says they stay focused on working together with an encouraging team.

“Just patience and grace and love even more now than when this thing started in March.”

Sauced also has a second location in Pineville.

The face mask mandate is set to last 30 days from the day in which it was signed.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.