8 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Mingo County

MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Another county in our region is seeing a concerning jump in COVID-19 cases.

The Mingo County Health Department said the eight new cases confirmed Wednesday represent a “new single-day high” for the county.

Details about how the affected people are doing are unavailable at this time.

Health officials are strongly encouraging face coverings, as well as social distancing and frequent handwashing to help reduce the spread of the virus.

