6-year-old praised on social media for saving little sister from dog attack

(CNN) -Bridger Walker, a 6-year-old boy from Wyoming, is being praised on social media for rescuing his sister from a dog attack.

On July 9, Bridger jumped into action when a 1-year-old German Sheperd mix charged towards his 4-year-old sister, a statement from the family obtained by CNN states. While shielding his sister, he was brutally attacked by the dog.

“Tragically instead of running off, the dog leaped and latched onto Bridger’s cheek,” the statement read.

According to his family, Bridger underwent a two-hour surgery that required more than 90 stitches. When his father asked him why he jumped in between his sister and the dog, Bridger said in a statement, “If someone had to die, I thought it should be me.”

The young boy’s aunt started an Instagram page and shared that Bridger is an Avengers fan, and it caught Anne Hathaway’s attention.

“I’m not an Avenger, but I know a superhero when I see one,” Hathaway wrote on Instagram alongside photos of Bridger and his sister. “I can only hope I’m half as brave in my life as you are in yours, Bridger. Wishing you an easeful recovery and many cool looking rocks. Hey @markruffalo, do you need a teammate??”

The family also says Ruffalo, Tom Holland, Hugh Jackman, Zachary Levi, the Russo brothers and Robbie Amell are among those who have reached out to them.

“May we follow Bridger’s example, approach the world as a child and bring greater peace to our own homes, communities, states and countries,” the family concluded in a statement.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.