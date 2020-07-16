2020 State Marching Band Championships canceled

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Kentucky Music Educations Association’s (KMEA) marching band committee voted to cancel the 2020 State Marching Band Championships.

The Lexington-Herald Leader reports the committee voted to cancel the championship on Wednesday to keep students, staff and parents safe.

KMEA executive director John Stroube said the committee voted to cancel with an 8 to 4 vote.

“It’s a pretty strong majority standing behind this recommendation. If they were to change it, the membership would expect a compelling rationale as to why they did, “Stroube said.

Stroube said KMEA hopes that marching bands will continue to perform even if they don’t have a competition to attend.

