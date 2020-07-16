2020 Knott County Gingerbread Festival canceled

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Knott County Gingerbread Festival announced Thursday that the 2020 festival is canceled.

This would have been the 39th annual Gingerbread Festival.

The committee said on Facebook, “After much consideration, prayer, evaluation and reviewing guidelines, we must stay diligent in keeping our citizens, vendors, committee, and patrons safe and healthy.”

The committee says they are excited to see everyone next year for the 40th anniversary of the Gingerbread Festival September 9, 10 and 11 in 2021.

