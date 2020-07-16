Advertisement

$1M in buried treasure is up for grabs across Michigan

There are rings, coins and precious metals
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 2:17 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (Gray News) – A Michigan jewelry store forced to close by the pandemic is going out with a bang.

The owners of J&M Jewelers say they’ve buried roughly $1 million in jewelry in a statewide treasure hunt.

Engagement rings, precious coins, gold and silver are up for grabs.

A shot at the buried booty costs $49 for the hunt that starts on Aug. 1.

The treasurers are buried everywhere from Detroit to the Upper Peninsula.

“We had the time of our life burying everything,” said owner Johnny Perri. “It was awesome, man.”

They say each treasure is valued at around $4,000 and is fitted with a GPS tracker.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. CNN contributed to the report. All rights reserved.

