What’s getting cheaper, more expensive at the grocery store?

Food prices have spiked during the pandemic as people have tried to remain home amid the pandemic.
(KALB)
Published: Jul. 14, 2020 at 10:44 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
(WVLT/CNN) - Food prices have spiked during the pandemic as people have tried to remain home amid the pandemic.

CNN reported that, per data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the cost of food at home went up .7 percent in June from May. While officials say the price rising has eased, some individual food products have seen some pretty hefty costs.

Here’s what got more expensive in June:

CNN reported that beef and veal prices rose nearly five percent, while pork prices grew 3.3 percent and bacon’s cost rose by 8.1 percent. Prices for hot dogs also went up by 4.9 percent, and frozen fish and seafood rose by 1 percent.

Data also suggested that Americans paid more for sweet foods. Cakes, cupcakes and cookies got nearly 2 percent pricier, and prices for fresh cakes and cupcakes went up by 3.5 percent.

Coffee also saw a rise in expense, with prices rising 1.8 percent, and fresh vegetables cost 1.3 percent more.

It’s not all doom and gloom, however, as some food prices declined in June. CNN reported that egg prices fell 2.7 percent, and milk prices went down .6 percent. While apples got 2.1 percent less expensive, sugar and sugar substitutes fell by 1.3 percent.

