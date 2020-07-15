Advertisement

Walmart, Sam’s Club, Kroger requiring shoppers to wear face masks

Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 10:57 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Retail giant Walmart and grocery-store chain, Kroger (including Dillons grocery stores in Kansas) are among businesses that soon require customers to wear face masks inside all of their stores.

Walmart announced the policy will begin Monday, July 20 at more than 5,000 Walmart and Sam’s Club locations. Kroger’s policy begins next Wednesday, July 22.

“We are taking this extra step now because we recognize additional precautions are needed to protect our country,” the statement from Kroger said Wednesday. “As an employer, grocery provider and community partner, we have a responsibility to help keep our associates, customers and communities safe.”

Walmart said 65% of its stores are already located in areas where there is a government face mask mandate.

Company leaders say the policy change comes as they look to prioritize the health and safety of customers and employees during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Walmart will have an employee dedicated to enforcing the company’s requirements at store entrances.

“The ambassadors, identifiable by their black polo shirts, will work with customers who show up at a store without a face covering to try and find a solution,” the company said. “We are currently considering different solutions for customers when this requirement takes effect on July 20.”

Sam’s Club members who show up without a mask will be provided a complimentary mask.

Other businesses implementing mask policies for customers include the Apple Store, Best Buy, Costco, Dollar Tree, and Starbucks.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crime

Clay County Sheriff: Can you help identify this armed robbery suspect?

Updated: moments ago
|
By Jordan Whitaker
The Clay County Sheriff's Office is looking for help identifying a suspect in a robbery.

National

Men should limit alcohol to 1 drink a day, experts say

Updated: 12 minutes ago
If you decide to have an alcoholic drink, limiting yourself to one a day is best — whether you’re a man or woman.

Coronavirus

Woman wants half of $100K donated to barista who refused her service for not wearing a mask

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
Woman wants half of $100K donated to barista who refused her service for not wearing a mask

State

Governor Beshear: 477 new cases, 10 new deaths reported Wednesday

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
WYMT independently confirms all coverage area positive COVID-19 cases, along with any coronavirus-related deaths, with local health departments before publishing any details.

National Politics

Lawyers: Trump might claim harassment in tax return quest

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By LARRY NEUMEISTER
A week after losing a Supreme Court ruling, President Donald Trump’s lawyers said Wednesday they’re considering challenging subpoenas for his tax records by criminal prosecutors on grounds that the subpoenas are a fishing expedition or a form of harassment or retaliation against him.

Latest News

News

Local health departments report new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Paige Noel
Officials say the coronavirus continues to spread across our region with some counties reporting more than 100 cases.

Regional

Laurel County Public Schools unveil reopening plan for fall

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By Jordan Whitaker
Laurel County Public Schools announced guidelines for fall reopening.

National

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg released from hospital

Updated: 38 minutes ago
The Supreme Court says Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has been discharged from a hospital after being treated for a possible infection.

Sports

VHSL: No high school football in Virginia this fall

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Willie Hope
The organization is considering three models, none of which see a high school football season in the fall.

Crime

Sheriff: Two arrested on trafficking charges in Laurel County

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Jordan Whitaker
An investigation into drug trafficking led to two arrests Wednesday in Laurel County.

News

COVID-19 could have lasting impact on how we enjoy local coffee shops

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Will Puckett
Local coffee shops adjust to changes because of COVID 19.