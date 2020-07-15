Advertisement

VHSL: No high school football in Virginia this fall

The organization is considering three models, none of which see a high school football season in the fall.
Virginia will not play high school football this fall.
By Willie Hope
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WWBT)- The Virginia High School League will decide the 2020-2021 sports calendar on July 27, it determined during a meeting on Wednesday morning. The organization is considering three models, none of which see a high school football season in the fall.

The three models presented to the VHSL's executive committee are:

Model 1 – Leave all sports in current season. Low and moderate contact risks sports that would be allowed to play are golf and cross country. High risk sports that would not be played are field hockey, football, volleyball, and cheer. Fall activities that would be allowed is theatre.

Model 2 – Switch Fall and Spring seasons. Low and moderate contact risk sports that would be allowed to play in the fall are track and field, tennis, soccer, baseball, and softball. High risk sports that would not be played are boys/girls lacrosse. Spring activities that would be allowed are theatre, forensics/debate, and film festival

Model 3 – Delay all VHSL sports and adopt the Condensed Interscholastic Plan. Leave all sports in the season where they are currently aligned.

  • Season 1 (Winter) December 14 – February 20 (First Contest Date – December 28)
  • Season 2 (Fall) February 15 – May 1 (First Contest Date – March 1)
  • Season 3 (Spring) April 12 – June 26 (First Contest Date – April 26)

Schools are also permitted to continue out-of-season activities.

