The importance of Kentucky’s COVID-19 testing positivity rate

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - “Positivity rate” is a term Governor Andy Beshear is using during his daily briefings.

It’s a measure of how many positive cases come out of all the tests administered. For weeks, Kentucky’s rate was in the 2-3% range, but now, it’s risen close to 4%.

Kentucky is in pretty good shape as far as the rate of positive cases is concerned when you look at the nation as a whole. Some states are flirting with numbers near 25%.

While Kentucky is closer to 4%, that 4% is still up from past weeks and that’s enough to get some physicians worried.

“We all know when you increase the number of tests you increase the number of positives, but that being said, it should be in parallel,” said Dr. Ryan Stanton.

And it’s not.

Governor Beshear is mentioning "Positive Rates" lately when he talks about how COVID 19 is spreading. What does that mean? I spoke with a Lexington physician who helped me break it down and I'll bring that to you later this evening on @WKYT pic.twitter.com/Y8nk9hyhRn — Jim Stratman (@JimSNews) July 15, 2020

Dr. Stanton is a Lexington physician who says that the sudden uptick in positivity rates we’ve seen in Kentucky could be a cause for worry.

“What we’re seeing in our area, and around the country, is that the percent positives are going up disproportionately to the actual number of tests, meaning that the likelihood if I test you that you are positive is higher than in the past, suggesting that there is more spread out there,” Dr. Stanton said.

The CDC guidelines for reopening say states should keep positive cases under 10%, but a small uptick now could grow even bigger if it’s not kept in check.

“The number is actually still very low compared to other parts of the country. We’re seeing parts of the country where we’re seeing that 20-25% of tests are coming back positive,” Dr. Stanton said. “So, it’s worrisome that there’s been a slight uptick but still, Kentucky’s numbers are significantly better than much of the country.”

But since this virus spreads exponentially, a small uptick could turn into a much larger rise in positive cases quickly.

“If you go into a restaurant or any type of business and they’re clearly not pushing the safety measures of COVID, I would turn around and walk out,” Dr. Stanton said. “Because it’s one of those things that businesses need to take care of their people, they need to take care of the customers and you need to make sure that you’re taking care of yourself and your family and your loved ones.”

