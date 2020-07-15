Stanford mayor killed in mowing accident

STANFORD, Ky. (WYMT) - Stanford Mayor Scottie Ernst was killed Tuesday morning in a mowing accident, Lincoln County Coroner Marcum Farris told the Lexington Herald-Leader.

“The mayor was mowing city property when the mower slipped over the edge of a creek bank and rolled down the embankment,” said Farris. “He was asphyxiated.”

When asked about whether Mayor Ernst regularly performed mowing duties for the city, Farris replied “Oh, yes. He never was afraid to get his hands dirty helping out where he could.”

The accident happened off Martin Luther King Boulevards near where a replica of Fort Logan is being built. The city is one of the oldest in the state, being founded by Benjamin Logan in 1775 when Kentucky was still a part of Virginia.

Ernst was elected in 2018. According to his social media pages, he graduated in 1977 from Lincoln County High School and Mid-America College of Funeral Services in 1981.

“Such a great loss to the Lincoln County community,” Jerry Zwahlen wrote on Facebook. “Scottie was always supporting local History projects.”

“This is awful; Stanford lost a real advocate,” Jo Ann Baer Wingfield posted on Facebook.

