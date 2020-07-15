Advertisement

Sheriff: Two arrests made, one pending in Knox County burglary

(Photo: Knox County Detention Center)
By Jordan Whitaker
Published: Jul. 14, 2020 at 10:47 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - Knox County Deputies responded to a reported burglary at the Binanza Bin Store in Corbin on July 7th. They say were more than 25 pieces of property taken, mostly small electronic items. A garage door valued at $3,500 was also damaged in the burglary.

Deputies identified three suspects during their investigation.

On Saturday, 33-year-old Michael Taylor was arrested and charged with third-degree burglary and criminal mischief.

A 17-year-old was also charged on both counts and several items taken from the business were recovered following the arrest.

Michael Taylor was sent to the Knox County Detention Center.

The investigation is continuing and deputies say one additional arrest is expected.

