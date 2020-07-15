Sheriff: Two arrested on trafficking charges in Laurel County

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office reports that an investigation into suspected drug trafficking in the London area led to two arrests Wednesday morning.

The arrests happened off the West Cumberland Gap Parkway when a Buick was pulled over and a walk around search was conducted with a police dog.

Deputies say they found a large quantity of Xanax, suspected meth, unused needles and other pills under the hood of the car.

45-year-old Shartuse Lyttle of Lexington and 38-year-old Julia Helton were both charged with third-degree trafficking, second-degree possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Helton was also charged with tampering.

Both were sent to the Laurel County Correctional Center.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.