Sen. Mitch McConnell speaks at CARES Act event in Cynthiana

HARRISON CO., Ky. (WKYT) - Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell was back in Kentucky on Wednesday.

He met with hospital staff in Harrison County and shared his thoughts about the pandemic and a new stimulus bill.

Standing in front of Harrison Memorial Hospital, the first hospital to receive a COVID-19 case in Kentucky, Sen. McConnell told reporters that lawmakers are looking at what to do next as the numbers of cases spike across the county:

That includes a new economic stimulus bill.

McConnell called the CARES Act a success, saying that Kentucky benefited from $12 billion in federal aid. About a billion of that went to healthcare providers and hospitals like Harrison, which lost money when elective procedures stopped.

Wearing a mask as he greeted hospital staff, McConnell shared his thoughts about the statewide mandate.

“I’m not involved in the issue of whether or not the governor does or does not have the authority to make us do it, put that aside, we ought to do it,” Sen. McConnell said. “It’s the right thing to do.”

He also expressed support of children returning to the classroom this fall.

“I think all the evidence indicates that distance learning for children is not as good, they’ve already lost part of the last semester,” Sen. McConnell said.

He said reopening schools would be one of his top priorities for the next federal aid rescue package. His other priorities include protecting healthcare and education entities from COVID-19 lawsuits and getting people back to work.

McConnell also mentioned being more diligent about making sure the money goes to people who really need it.

He says has outlined a plan for the next federal aid rescue package and will start meeting with members of his party and Senate Democrats next week.

McConnell says he has met with pharmaceutical companies who are in the process of conducting clinical trials for a vaccine. He says he’s not sure when a vaccine will be available but has been told it could be later this year.

