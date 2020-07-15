Advertisement

Report: Kanye West’s White House bid is over

Rapper Kanye West smiles as he listens to a question from a reporter during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House with President Donald Trump, Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018, in Washington. West's own recently announced bid for the presidency may already be over, according to a new report.
Rapper Kanye West smiles as he listens to a question from a reporter during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House with President Donald Trump, Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018, in Washington. West's own recently announced bid for the presidency may already be over, according to a new report.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 11:43 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Rapper Kanye West is dropping his plans for a 2020 presidential run, according to a report in New York Magazine’s The Intelligencer.

West tweeted on July 4 that he was “running for president of the United States,” setting off widespread speculation over whether his announcement was a publicity stunt.

West, however, claimed in a Forbes interview days later that he was sincere about his White House aspirations.

The Intelligencer quotes Steve Kramer, a “get-out-the-vote specialist” and an adviser to West, as claiming that West was “out” of the race after a short-lived attempt to get on the ballot in Florida and South Carolina – an effort which involved paid and volunteer staff to gather signatures.

West has not yet announced whether he’s changed his mind on running.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crime

Clay County Sheriff: Can you help identify this armed robbery suspect?

Updated: moments ago
|
By Jordan Whitaker
The Clay County Sheriff's Office is looking for help identifying a suspect in a robbery.

National

Men should limit alcohol to 1 drink a day, experts say

Updated: 11 minutes ago
If you decide to have an alcoholic drink, limiting yourself to one a day is best — whether you’re a man or woman.

Coronavirus

Woman wants half of $100K donated to barista who refused her service for not wearing a mask

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
Woman wants half of $100K donated to barista who refused her service for not wearing a mask

State

Governor Beshear: 477 new cases, 10 new deaths reported Wednesday

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
WYMT independently confirms all coverage area positive COVID-19 cases, along with any coronavirus-related deaths, with local health departments before publishing any details.

National Politics

Lawyers: Trump might claim harassment in tax return quest

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By LARRY NEUMEISTER
A week after losing a Supreme Court ruling, President Donald Trump’s lawyers said Wednesday they’re considering challenging subpoenas for his tax records by criminal prosecutors on grounds that the subpoenas are a fishing expedition or a form of harassment or retaliation against him.

Latest News

News

Local health departments report new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Paige Noel
Officials say the coronavirus continues to spread across our region with some counties reporting more than 100 cases.

Regional

Laurel County Public Schools unveil reopening plan for fall

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Jordan Whitaker
Laurel County Public Schools announced guidelines for fall reopening.

National

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg released from hospital

Updated: 37 minutes ago
The Supreme Court says Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has been discharged from a hospital after being treated for a possible infection.

Sports

VHSL: No high school football in Virginia this fall

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By Willie Hope
The organization is considering three models, none of which see a high school football season in the fall.

Crime

Sheriff: Two arrested on trafficking charges in Laurel County

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By Jordan Whitaker
An investigation into drug trafficking led to two arrests Wednesday in Laurel County.

News

COVID-19 could have lasting impact on how we enjoy local coffee shops

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Will Puckett
Local coffee shops adjust to changes because of COVID 19.