Pulaski Co. to offer free drive-through COVID-19 testing Friday

SOMERSET, KY. (WKYT) –

A free COVID-19 drive-through testing site in Pulaski County will be available on Friday, July 17.

Various Pulaski County and Somerset healthcare and emergency response agencies are hosting the testing.

Testing will be held from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. in the Pulaski County High School parking lot at 511 University Drive. Drivers are asked to enter from University Drive and exit onto HWY 39.

400 tests will be available to be performed during the drive-through.

Anyone wishing to be tested needs to simply show up during the operating hours. No appointments are needed and there are no eligibility requirements to be met.

There is no need to exit your vehicle at the site. A verbal registration as well as the COVID-19 test will be administered through the window.

Test results are expected within about 48-72 hours. Lake Cumberland Health Department will follow up with a phone call to provide results.

For more information, call the Lake Cumberland District Health Department at (606) 678-4761.

