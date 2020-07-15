Potential record breaking temperatures today, rain chances increase later this week

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - It was a hot one yesterday, but the heat index ended up staying fairly close to the air temperature. Today could be similar, but the temperature will be several degrees warmer.

Today and Tonight

Get ready. Wednesday, even without higher dew points, is going to be a scorcher. It might end up being record-breaking if we overachieve at either NWS Jackson or the London-Corbin Airport. The record high for both is 95. Jackson set that record in 1995 and London in 1988. The forecast high is 94. Patchy morning fog will quickly clear to mostly sunny skies and we could be close to 90 by noon. It’s definitely going to be one the hottest days of the summer, so be sure to stay safe out there and take your heat precautions.

Tonight, mostly clear skies continue and some fog builds back in late. Lows will drop into the low 70s.

Remember and follow these tips to keep you and your family safe on these hot summer days. (WYMT)

Extended Forecast

After Wednesday, the forecast turns into a model fight. Right now, I’m going with the ones trending drier for Thursday. We should see a mix of sun and clouds with scattered chances for showers and storms in the heat of the day. Highs top back out in the low 90s. Isolated chances for rain continue Thursday night under partly to mostly cloudy skies. Lows will drop into the low 70s.

Friday and Saturday, I’m going a little more soggy on the forecast. Friday could be the wettest of the two days. The increased rain chances will drop our highs into the upper 80s both days. If we see more cloud cover on Friday, which I believe is likely, our highs might only make it into the mid-80s. I do think we’ll see some sunshine mix in with the rain chances on Saturday, so we should get closer to the upper 80s there.

Sunday and heading into the beginning of next week, we go back to the familiar pattern of sun and clouds and daily heat of the day rain chances. Highs will again head back to the 90-degree mark or above.

