Police: Bell County man facing several drug-related charges

PINEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Officers with the Pineville Police Department arrested James Eric Brock, 33, after they say they found marijuana, meth, various drug paraphernalia, and $2,542.85 after a traffic stop Friday night. Brock was the passenger in the vehicle.

He was taken to the Bell County Detention Center that night, charged with trafficking a controlled substance, trafficking marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

More charges were added Tuesday after officers say they connected Brock to another incident on Monday, July 6th involving the Bell County Sheriff’s Department. Deputies say they pulled Brock over, but he ran away from the scene and deputies could not find him.

Officers said they found a backpack Brock dropped while running away, with what they suspected to be marijuana, a handgun, brass knuckles, several items of drug paraphernalia, baggies, and $12,510.

After this, Brock was further charged with additional counts of trafficking marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. He also faces charges of carrying a concealed deadly weapon, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, fleeing and evading police, and a host of driving-related charges.

Brock is held on a $5,000 bond.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.