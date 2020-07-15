Pikeville Medical Center weight loss surgery ‘changing lives’

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - According to Kasey Bartley, Pikeville Medical Center’s bariatric surgery is about more than just weight loss.

Bartley went through a gastric sleeve procedure in 2018, which she said was “life-changing.”

“I felt like it hindered me- my weight. So, now I’m able to go hiking and do things that I ever could before,” said Bartley. “And it just feels great to be able to do that.”

She said the weight she has lost since the lifestyle change is nothing compared to the emotional weight of all of the health and self-esteem problems she has overcome.

“I thought, ‘I’m not going to make it to 30 because I’ll be 300 pounds by then,‘” said Bartley. “I decided. I said, ‘I don’t want to live the rest of my life like this. It’s only gonna get worse.‘”

In two years, her health has now improved and she no longer takes blood pressure medication or heart medication. She was able to run a 5K, which was one of her big goals ahead of the surgery.

According to Bartley, the decision to have surgery was a big one, but she does not regret it and continues to work toward her better future every day.

“It’s definitely a tool that helps you. You still have to exercise and maintain and eat right,” she said. “It’s a lifelong choice that you make.”

She said Dr. Amy Johnson made the process as easy and comfortable as possible, which was one of her concerns going into the surgery. She encourages anyone who has health concerns to contact Dr. Johnson.

“When I went into that office, I was scared. But everyone in that office, and Dr. Johnson, made me feel at ease,” said Bartley. “All of them made me feel so comfortable and encouraged me through the entire process.”

Bartley said anyone with medical concerns or weigh issues should contact Dr. Johnson.

