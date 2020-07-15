Advertisement

Pikeville Medical Center weight loss surgery ‘changing lives’

By Buddy Forbes
Published: Jul. 14, 2020 at 10:12 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - According to Kasey Bartley, Pikeville Medical Center’s bariatric surgery is about more than just weight loss.

Bartley went through a gastric sleeve procedure in 2018, which she said was “life-changing.”

“I felt like it hindered me- my weight. So, now I’m able to go hiking and do things that I ever could before,” said Bartley. “And it just feels great to be able to do that.”

She said the weight she has lost since the lifestyle change is nothing compared to the emotional weight of all of the health and self-esteem problems she has overcome.

“I thought, ‘I’m not going to make it to 30 because I’ll be 300 pounds by then,‘” said Bartley. “I decided. I said, ‘I don’t want to live the rest of my life like this. It’s only gonna get worse.‘”

In two years, her health has now improved and she no longer takes blood pressure medication or heart medication. She was able to run a 5K, which was one of her big goals ahead of the surgery.

According to Bartley, the decision to have surgery was a big one, but she does not regret it and continues to work toward her better future every day.

“It’s definitely a tool that helps you. You still have to exercise and maintain and eat right,” she said. “It’s a lifelong choice that you make.”

She said Dr. Amy Johnson made the process as easy and comfortable as possible, which was one of her concerns going into the surgery. She encourages anyone who has health concerns to contact Dr. Johnson.

“When I went into that office, I was scared. But everyone in that office, and Dr. Johnson, made me feel at ease,” said Bartley. “All of them made me feel so comfortable and encouraged me through the entire process.”

Bartley said anyone with medical concerns or weigh issues should contact Dr. Johnson.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Regional

Gov. Northam announces efforts to enforce mask mandate in Virginia

Updated: 1 hour ago
Businesses not enforcing masks and physical distancing among patrons could find themselves stripped of permits and licenses, the governor warned.

Forecast

Potential record breaking temperatures today, rain chances increase later this week

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
It was a hot one yesterday, but the heat index ended up staying fairly close to the air temperature. Today could be similar, but the temperature will be several degrees warmer.

Regional

Tennessee mothers connect in a special way inspired by girl’s death

Updated: 5 hours ago
When a Tennessee mother went to pick up her daughter’s birthday cake, she was surprised to learn a random person already paid for it.

News

Pikeville Medical Center weight loss surgery ‘changing lives’

Updated: 5 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

News

More COVID-19 cases being diagnosed in Kentucky children

Updated: 5 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

Latest News

News

Harlan County sees more COVID-19 cases in 3 days than first 4 months 11 p.m.

Updated: 5 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

News

Additional Hazard athletes test positive for COVID-19 11 p.m.

Updated: 5 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

News

Kentucky man meets with President Donald Trump about addiction

Updated: 5 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

Crime

Sheriff: Two arrests made, one pending in Knox County burglary

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jordan Whitaker
Two arrests have been made in connection to a burglary in Corbin on July 7th.

Crime

KSP: Man wanted for kidnapping, rape charges in Kentucky arrested in Pigeon Forge

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jordan Whitaker
A man with Tennessee Plates is wanted by KSP in connection to crimes committed in Powell and Menifee counties.

National

What’s getting cheaper, more expensive at the grocery store?

Updated: 5 hours ago
Food prices have spiked during the pandemic as people have tried to remain home amid the pandemic.