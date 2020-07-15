Advertisement

‘OBEY': Mysterious message appears in the sky over Lexington

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2020 at 1:58 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A message appeared in the sky over Lexington Tuesday afternoon.

A skywriter wrote the word “OBEY.”

Check this animated video from the Flight Aware tracker showing the flight path of the skywriters. It shows the plane stopping on the north and south parts of the city to write the word:

Right now, the story behind the word remains a mystery. However, David O’Neill, Fayette County Property Valuation Administrator, posted this to his Facebook page:

Did you see the message in the skies about Lexington a few minutes ago? Courtesy of a deHavilland registered to sky writers out of Hustonville, KY. Hat tip to Michael Potapov and Matt Hovekamp

Posted by David ONeill on Tuesday, July 14, 2020

We have reached out to several people and organizations to figure out what the original purpose was, but, so far, no one can tell us exactly what message the word ‘obey’ is supposed to send.

So, we talked to a few people who saw the message being written who have some different ideas.

“I’m a follower of Jesus, so I would naturally say it’s ‘obey the law, obey Jesus, and the word',” Jeffery Mortimer said.

“I think it’s about the governor trying to mandate us, everyone wearing a mask when they’re in businesses,” Elizabeth Stephens said.

The words have faded into the clouds, but curiosity about their meaning burns brighter.

