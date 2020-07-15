Advertisement

Max Duffy, Darian Kinnard earn Preseason All-America honor by Phil Steele

Max Duffy named to first team, Darian Kinnard a fourth-team All-American.
Senior punter Max Duffy and junior offensive tackle Darian Kinnard have been named to the 2020 preseason All-America team by Phil Steele’s College Football.
Senior punter Max Duffy and junior offensive tackle Darian Kinnard have been named to the 2020 preseason All-America team by Phil Steele’s College Football.(UK Athletics)
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 4:38 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. – Senior punter Max Duffy and junior offensive tackle Darian Kinnard have been named to the 2020 preseason All-America team by Phil Steele’s College Football.

Duffy, a native of Perth, Australia, was named a first-team All-American on special teams after an impressive 2019 season. Kentucky led the nation in net punting with a 44.55-yard net average and Duffy led the nation in punting at 48.10 yards per punt. He won the Ray Guy Award as the nation’s top punter and was named a first-team All-American by the AP, Sporting News, ESPN, FWAA, Walter Camp, AFCA Coaches', The Athletic, USA Today, Phil Steele and Athlon Sports. He is UK’s career punt leader with a 46.3-yard average.

He also earned 2020 preseason first-team All-SEC honors by Phil Steele and Athlon Sports and preseason first-team All-America accolades by Athlon, Sporting News and Walter Camp.

Kinnard, of Knoxville, Tennessee, started in all 13 games at right tackle last season. He was named a fourth-team All-American by Phil Steele after finishing with 32 knockdowns and just one penalty in 706 snaps. Kinnard was a key cog in Kentucky’s offensive line, the “Big Blue Wall,” who helped UK put together its fourth consecutive season of 2,000 or more rushing yards. The Wildcats did it again in 2019 despite missing three departed starting linemen from the previous season, the school’s all-time leading rusher in Benny Snell Jr., and all three top quarterbacks becoming injured – two were out for the season – and Lynn Bowden Jr., the starting QB for the final eight games of 2019, was a converted wide receiver.

Kinnard was also a preseason first-team All-SEC selection by Phil Steele and Athlon Sports.

Latest News

Sports

VHSL: No high school football in Virginia this fall

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By Willie Hope
The organization is considering three models, none of which see a high school football season in the fall.

Sports

Bob Baffert suspended 15 days by Arkansas racing officials

Updated: 1 hours ago
Two-time Triple Crown-winning trainer Bob Baffert has been suspended for 15 days by the Arkansas Racing Commission after two of his horses tested positive for a banned substance.

Sports

Harlan County suspends workouts for two weeks due to spike in COVID-19 cases in the county

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Willie Hope
Harlan County High School is the latest school to suspend workouts due to COVID-19. There were no cases within the student-athletes working out, but the county has seen cases rise in the last couple days, with 51 positive cases since last Friday.

Sports

John Calipari MLI 4 pm

Updated: 22 hours ago
John Calipari MLI 4 pm

Latest News

Sports

John Calipari MLI 6 pm

Updated: 23 hours ago
John Calipari MLI 6 pm

Sports

SEC volleyball, soccer, cross country competitions postponed through at least August 31

Updated: Jul. 14, 2020 at 3:11 PM EDT
The Southeastern Conference announced Tuesday that it will postpone the start of volleyball, soccer and cross country competition through at least August 31. The decision will provide additional time to prepare for the safe return of competition on an adjusted timeline.

Sports

John Calipari “confident” NCAA will approve Olivier Sarr’s transfer waiver

Updated: Jul. 14, 2020 at 2:38 PM EDT
|
By Willie Hope
In his Zoom news conference on Tuesday, John Calipari says he feels confident that Sarr will be approved.

Sports

Johnson Central receives 2019 state championship rings 11 P.M.

Updated: Jul. 13, 2020 at 11:00 PM EDT
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

Sports

SEC delaying decision on fall sports until late July

Updated: Jul. 13, 2020 at 7:53 PM EDT
The meeting marked the first in-person meeting of the Conference athletics directors since the SEC Men's Basketball Tournament in Nashville in March. The athletics directors have met multiple times per week via videoconference since the discontinuation of athletic competition in March due to the pandemic.

Sports

Johnson Central receives 2019 state title rings 6 pm

Updated: Jul. 13, 2020 at 6:52 PM EDT
Johnson Central receives 2019 state title rings 6 pm