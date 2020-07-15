Advertisement

Mary Trump calls on president to resign

Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 9:59 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Mary Trump called on her uncle, President Donald Trump, to resign.

She said it in an interview tied to her tell-all book.

She also spoke about visiting Trump in the White House in 2017, a few months after the inauguration.

This is her first television interview. In the first clip from the ABC News interview with George Stephanopoulos, she essentially says that her uncle is unfit for office and dangerous.

"And I just remember thinking, 'He seems tired. He seems like this is not what he signed up for, if he even knows what he signed up for,'" she said. "And I thought his response was actually more enlightening than my statement. And he said, 'They won't get me.' And so far, looks like he's right."

In response to the question of what she would say to him if she was in the Oval Office now, she said "resign."

The president's brother, Robert Trump, took Mary Trump and her publisher to court to try to block the book's release and block her from talking about it.

The New York Supreme Court lifted a temporary restraining order Monday, allowing her to promote her book.

She is the daughter of Fred Trump Jr., who died after a long bout with alcoholism.

Copyright 2020 CNN. ABC contributed to the report. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Men should limit alcohol to 1 drink a day, experts say

Updated: 10 minutes ago
If you decide to have an alcoholic drink, limiting yourself to one a day is best — whether you’re a man or woman.

Coronavirus

Woman wants half of $100K donated to barista who refused her service for not wearing a mask

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
Woman wants half of $100K donated to barista who refused her service for not wearing a mask

State

Governor Beshear: 477 new cases, 10 new deaths reported Wednesday

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
WYMT independently confirms all coverage area positive COVID-19 cases, along with any coronavirus-related deaths, with local health departments before publishing any details.

National Politics

Lawyers: Trump might claim harassment in tax return quest

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By LARRY NEUMEISTER
A week after losing a Supreme Court ruling, President Donald Trump’s lawyers said Wednesday they’re considering challenging subpoenas for his tax records by criminal prosecutors on grounds that the subpoenas are a fishing expedition or a form of harassment or retaliation against him.

News

Local health departments report new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By Paige Noel
Officials say the coronavirus continues to spread across our region with some counties reporting more than 100 cases.

Latest News

Regional

Laurel County Public Schools unveil reopening plan for fall

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Jordan Whitaker
Laurel County Public Schools announced guidelines for fall reopening.

National

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg released from hospital

Updated: 36 minutes ago
The Supreme Court says Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has been discharged from a hospital after being treated for a possible infection.

Sports

VHSL: No high school football in Virginia this fall

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By Willie Hope
The organization is considering three models, none of which see a high school football season in the fall.

Crime

Sheriff: Two arrested on trafficking charges in Laurel County

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By Jordan Whitaker
An investigation into drug trafficking led to two arrests Wednesday in Laurel County.

News

COVID-19 could have lasting impact on how we enjoy local coffee shops

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Will Puckett
Local coffee shops adjust to changes because of COVID 19.

National

‘I’m not a bad guy’: Police video captures distraught Floyd

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By STEVE KARNOWSKI and AMY FORLITI
Body-camera footage made public Wednesday from two Minneapolis police officers involved in George Floyd’s arrest captured a panicked and fearful Floyd pleading with the officers in the minutes before his death, saying “I’m not a bad guy!” as they tried to wrestle him into a squad car.