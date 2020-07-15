Local health departments report new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Health departments across the mountains reported new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.

The Kentucky River District Health Department confirmed 17 COVID-19 cases today. Four are from Knott County with two of those being pediatric cases. One case was reported in Letcher County. The remaining 12 cases are from Perry County with six of those being kids under the age of 18. Perry County now has 108 cases. 56 have recovered, one probable and two have died.

Judge Executive Dan Mosely confirmed 15 new cases in Harlan County bringing the county total to 101. The county has recorded 66 positive cases since Friday. 72 cases are active and more than 300 people are in quarantine. At least three of Wednesday’s positive cases are children under the age of 18.

The Bell County Health Department reported eight new cases bringing the county total to 130. 75 cases are still active, 55 have recovered and two are in the hospital.

The Cumberland Valley District Health Department confirmed one new case and four recovered cases in Clay County. Jackson County has one new probable case and Rockcastle County has three new recovered cases.

The Laurel County Health Department reported eight new cases, seven of which are recovering at home and one is in the hospital. Two previously reported cases were released from the hospital.

