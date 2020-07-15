Lexington Police looking for suspect in deadly shooting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) – Police in Lexington are investigating a shooting that happened early Saturday morning.

Investigators say it happened on Chestnut Street between Fifth and Sixth Streets just before 3 a.m.

Officers rushed to the scene after reports of gunfire, and say when they arrived they found a man with potentially life-threatening injuries. Crews took him to UK hospital, where the coroner says he later died from his injuries.

The coroner identified the victim as Darel Lennet Price, 31, of Lexington. Police say he was shot several times. His death is being investigated as a homicide.

Police are searching for Anthony King, 27, who has active warrants for murder and felon in possession of a firearm.

Police say he and the victim were acquaintances. Anyone with knowledge of King’s whereabouts is asked to call Lexington Police.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help fund Price’s funeral. To donate, click here.

