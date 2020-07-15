Advertisement

Lexington couple selling ‘Team Kentucky’ masks for charity

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2020 at 5:35 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington couple is trying to make sure everyone has a mask to show off their Kentucky pride.

Chris Gancio, his fiancée Susannah and their daughter Sofia are Team Kentucky through and through.

“We both just loved Lexington so much we decided this is where we would start our family,” said Gancio.

The pandemic has been tough on the young family. Susannah works as a teacher and Chris sells graduation products.

“We’ve had a lot of free time on our hands. But eventually, one of the vendors I work with started making custom logo masks and asked if I wanted to get involved,” said Gancio.

The opportunity provided the couple with a pandemic purpose, giving back and protecting their new old Kentucky home through the Team Kentucky masks.

For every mask sold the couple donates a matching mask to United Way of the Bluegrass and a donation to the team Kentucky fund.

BUY one, GIVE one! We are partnered with United Way of the Bluegrass! Orders are shipping out within 1 business day or sooner! #facecoverings #TeamKentucky www.teamkymasks.com

Posted by Team KY Masks on Monday, July 13, 2020

They’ve sold about 500 masks so far but they want to do more.

“The irony of the pandemic is we can’t go open up a store right now. So, I’m pretty much stuck selling them online,” said Gancio.

Chris and Susannah are hoping to partner with local businesses where they can sell the product organically. They are hoping to do more custom prints and fundraising as well, which they’ve already started at a few Kentucky schools.

Click here to donate or buy a mask.

