Laurel County Public Schools unveil reopening plan for fall

Laurel County Schools are set to reopen on August 6th with new safety guidelines in place.
Laurel County Schools are set to reopen on August 6th with new safety guidelines in place.(AP Images)
By Jordan Whitaker
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 4:50 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - On Wednesday, Laurel County Public Schools unveiled a plan for reopening.

They are planning on allowing for both in-person attendance and instruction from home while also outlining a number of precautions schools will be taking to ensure safety.

These guidelines include daily temperature checks, social distancing practices and buses being sanitized after routes are completed.

Additionally, masks will be required for both staff and students except for those in preschool and kindergarten or those with medical exemptions. Students are expected to bring their own masks, but disposable masks will be provided.

Laurel County Public Schools says the 2020-2021 school year is set to start on August 6th.

