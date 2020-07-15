Latest Kentucky news, sports, business and entertainment at 9:20 p.m. EDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-KENTUCKY

Kentucky reports second-highest daily number of virus cases

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Gov. Andy Beshear says coronavirus cases have surged to the second-highest daily total in Kentucky since the pandemic began. The upward trend reinforced the governor’s plea that people wear masks in public to combat the virus’s spread. Beshear reported 576 more coronavirus cases Tuesday. He declared that the state is “at war" with COVID-19. The one-day spike sent the total statewide number of cases surging past 20,000. The governor also reported six more virus-related deaths, raising the statewide death toll to 635. The governor also reported that 243 virus patients in Kentucky are hospitalized and that 90 are in intensive care units.

Kentucky lawmaker tests positive for COVID-19

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky lawmaker who heads a key education committee says he tested positive for the coronavirus. In a Twitter post Monday night, Republican state Sen. Max Wise says he began experiencing “very mild symptoms” last Thursday and was tested the next day. He says both tests came back positive. Since then, he says he has “felt fine” and is no longer experiencing any symptoms. Wise says he'll self-quarantine until he's released by his local health department. The Campbellsville lawmaker is chairman of the Senate Education Committee. During his quarantine, he'll handle communications online and participate in committee meetings remotely.

Kentucky Governor's Mansion to get fence after protest

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — A fence will go up around the Kentucky Governor’s Mansion in response to a spring demonstration where armed protesters gathered outside the home and then hanged Gov. Andy Beshear in effigy. Beshear spokeswoman Crystal Staley says security officials requested that the fence be built after the late May protest. State officials say the project's costs won't be known until all bids are submitted later this month. Staley says the demonstrators crossed barriers to reach the front porch of the mansion, “just a window pane away” from where Beshear and his wife are raising their two children.

GOP lawmakers complain about Davis statue removal process

FRANKFORT, Ky (AP) — Republican lawmakers in Kentucky have complained that a statue of Confederate President Jefferson Davis was removed from the state Capitol without bids by a firm with political connections to the governor. Kentucky state Sens. Stephen Meredith and Paul Hornback argued during a legislative committee hearing Tuesday that the presence of the 15-foot statue in the rotunda was not enough of an emergency to justify a no-bid contract. They said other companies should have had a chance to compete for the job. Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear said he had not role in awarding the $225,000 contract to American Industrial Contractors of Lexington.

Steel processing plant to open Kentucky facility

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Officials say a steel processing company plans to open a facility in Kentucky that will level and cut steel for customers in the Ohio Valley region. A statement from Gov. Andy Beshear says Chicago-based Feralloy Corp. will lease a 60,000-square-foot facility on Nucor Steel Gallatin’s campus near Ghent and employ 30 workers. Beshear says he is thankful for the investment during an uncertain time. Feralloy will receive steel coils directly from Nucor’s mill, then cut and level them into sheets. Operations are scheduled to begin in October with one shift of 15 employees and expand soon after.

Beshear: Reviving insurance exchange to reap bigger savings

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky's governor says relaunching the state's health insurance exchange will result in bigger savings than originally anticipated. Kentuckians now using the federal site to obtain health coverage pay about $9 million to $10 million a year to the government through a surcharge. Gov. Andy Beshear said Monday the federal government has notified Kentucky it's raising that amount to $15 million. In contrast, Beshear says reviving the state-based exchange will cost about $5 million, and operating it will cost about $2 million a year. Beshear says he hopes those savings will be passed along to people who buy health plans through the exchange.