KY Lottery

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) _ These Kentucky lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

JC-QS-AS-6D-4S

(JC, QS, AS, 6D, 4S)

09-10-18-30, Cash Ball: 16

(nine, ten, eighteen, thirty; Cash Ball: sixteen)

06-26-55-56-64, Mega Ball: 22, Megaplier: 4

(six, twenty-six, fifty-five, fifty-six, sixty-four; Mega Ball: twenty-two; Megaplier: four)

Estimated jackpot: $91 million

1-4-3

(one, four, three)

3-9-6

(three, nine, six)

0-2-2-5

(zero, two, two, five)

2-1-6-0

(two, one, six, zero)

Estimated jackpot: $87 million