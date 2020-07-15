KSP: Man wanted for kidnapping, rape charges in Kentucky arrested in Pigeon Forge

MEANS, Ky. (WYMT) -

Updated 11:45 p.m

Kentucky State Police reported that Mcintosh was located and arrested by Pigeon Forge Police in Tennessee. He is awaiting extradition to Kentucky.

Original Story

Kentucky State Police are looking for information regarding the location of 44-year-old Harlan Eddie McIntosh, who is wanted in connection to an armed robbery in Menifee County and a robbery, kidnapping and first-degree rape in Powell County.

McIntosh is 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs approximately 200 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

He is considered armed and extremely dangerous. He has active warrants for his arrest at this time.

He is believed to be driving a 2004 Mazda Tribute, silver or grey in color, with Tennessee license plate number 1E51H2.

Anyone who sees the suspect is advised not to approach him and to contact their local law enforcement or Kentucky State Police Post 8 at (606) 784-4127.

