Advertisement

KSP: Man wanted for kidnapping, rape charges in Kentucky arrested in Pigeon Forge

(MGN)
By Jordan Whitaker
Published: Jul. 14, 2020 at 10:46 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEANS, Ky. (WYMT) -

Updated 11:45 p.m

Kentucky State Police reported that Mcintosh was located and arrested by Pigeon Forge Police in Tennessee. He is awaiting extradition to Kentucky.

Original Story

Kentucky State Police are looking for information regarding the location of 44-year-old Harlan Eddie McIntosh, who is wanted in connection to an armed robbery in Menifee County and a robbery, kidnapping and first-degree rape in Powell County.

McIntosh is 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs approximately 200 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

He is considered armed and extremely dangerous. He has active warrants for his arrest at this time.

He is believed to be driving a 2004 Mazda Tribute, silver or grey in color, with Tennessee license plate number 1E51H2.

Anyone who sees the suspect is advised not to approach him and to contact their local law enforcement or Kentucky State Police Post 8 at (606) 784-4127.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Regional

Gov. Northam announces efforts to enforce mask mandate in Virginia

Updated: 1 hour ago
Businesses not enforcing masks and physical distancing among patrons could find themselves stripped of permits and licenses, the governor warned.

Forecast

Potential record breaking temperatures today, rain chances increase later this week

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
It was a hot one yesterday, but the heat index ended up staying fairly close to the air temperature. Today could be similar, but the temperature will be several degrees warmer.

Regional

Tennessee mothers connect in a special way inspired by girl’s death

Updated: 5 hours ago
When a Tennessee mother went to pick up her daughter’s birthday cake, she was surprised to learn a random person already paid for it.

News

Pikeville Medical Center weight loss surgery ‘changing lives’

Updated: 5 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

News

More COVID-19 cases being diagnosed in Kentucky children

Updated: 5 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

Latest News

News

Harlan County sees more COVID-19 cases in 3 days than first 4 months 11 p.m.

Updated: 5 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

News

Additional Hazard athletes test positive for COVID-19 11 p.m.

Updated: 5 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

News

Kentucky man meets with President Donald Trump about addiction

Updated: 5 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

Crime

Sheriff: Two arrests made, one pending in Knox County burglary

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jordan Whitaker
Two arrests have been made in connection to a burglary in Corbin on July 7th.

National

What’s getting cheaper, more expensive at the grocery store?

Updated: 5 hours ago
Food prices have spiked during the pandemic as people have tried to remain home amid the pandemic.