Hwy. 15 closed in Perry County following crash

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Highway 15 in Perry County is closed due to a crash.

The crash happened near Trus Joist.

Right now, details about the crash are limited.

We do not know how many vehicles are involved or if anyone is injured.

Dispatchers at Kentucky State Police Post 13 tell WYMT the road will be closed for several hours.

We’re told detours are set up. If you are coming from Breathitt County, take Highway 1146. If you are coming from Perry County, take Highway 267.

This story is developing and will be updated when we learn more information.

