Hot temperatures continue, scattered storms return

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The hot and humid conditions continue heading into the end of the week. We’ll also bring back scattered showers and storms.

Tonight and Tomorrow

Mostly clear skies continue tonight with overnight lows remaining on the warm side. Temperatures look to only drop into the lower 70s.

Mostly sunny skies return for most of the day Thursday but a few scattered showers and thunderstorms move in by the evening hours. The Storm Prediction Center does have us in a marginal risk (1 out of 5) for severe weather. A few stronger storms are possible. The main threats will be heavy rain and gusty winds. Highs will remain in the lower 90s with overnight lows in the lower 70s.

Extended Forecast

Friday looks to be the best day for rain as a cold front moves in. Highs will be slightly cooler with that rain moving in. Temperatures will top out in the lower 80s with overnight lows in the lower 70s.

More rain is possible Saturday with highs in the upper 80s and overnight lows in the lower 70s. Sunday we will continue to see a mixture of sun and clouds with a few stray rain chances.

Heading into the new week we’ll continue to see temperatures in the lower 90s with daily rain chances. Stay cool!

