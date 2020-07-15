Advertisement

Hot temperatures continue, scattered storms return

(WYMT)
By Paige Noel
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 2:51 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The hot and humid conditions continue heading into the end of the week. We’ll also bring back scattered showers and storms.

Tonight and Tomorrow

Mostly clear skies continue tonight with overnight lows remaining on the warm side. Temperatures look to only drop into the lower 70s.

Mostly sunny skies return for most of the day Thursday but a few scattered showers and thunderstorms move in by the evening hours. The Storm Prediction Center does have us in a marginal risk (1 out of 5) for severe weather. A few stronger storms are possible. The main threats will be heavy rain and gusty winds. Highs will remain in the lower 90s with overnight lows in the lower 70s.

Extended Forecast

Friday looks to be the best day for rain as a cold front moves in. Highs will be slightly cooler with that rain moving in. Temperatures will top out in the lower 80s with overnight lows in the lower 70s.

More rain is possible Saturday with highs in the upper 80s and overnight lows in the lower 70s. Sunday we will continue to see a mixture of sun and clouds with a few stray rain chances.

Heading into the new week we’ll continue to see temperatures in the lower 90s with daily rain chances. Stay cool!

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Potential record breaking temperatures today, rain chances increase later this week

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
It was a hot one yesterday, but the heat index ended up staying fairly close to the air temperature. Today could be similar, but the temperature will be several degrees warmer.

Weather

Meteorologist Paige Noel's 11 p.m. forecast - July 14, 2020

Updated: 18 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

Weather

Meteorologist Paige Noel's 6 p.m. forecast - July 14, 2020

Updated: 23 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

Weather

Meteorologist Paige Noel's 5:30 p.m. forecast - July 14, 2020

Updated: 23 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 5:30

Latest News

Forecast

Hot and steamy Wednesday ahead

Updated: Jul. 14, 2020 at 3:02 PM EDT
|
By Paige Noel
The temperatures will climb heading into your Wednesday!

Weather

Meteorologist Paige Noel's 4 p.m. forecast - July 15, 2020

Updated: Jul. 14, 2020 at 2:45 PM EDT
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

Forecast

Cranking up the heat: Hot days ahead this week

Updated: Jul. 14, 2020 at 2:38 AM EDT
|
By Brandon Robinson
It was a fairly comfortable day on Monday. That will definitely not be the case for the rest of the week.

Weather

Meteorologist Paige Noel's 11 p.m. forecast - July 13, 2020

Updated: Jul. 13, 2020 at 11:00 PM EDT
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

Weather

Register for the 2020 virtual Weather Spotter Class

Updated: Jul. 13, 2020 at 7:17 PM EDT
|
By Brooke Marshall
The WYMT Weather Team is partnering with the National Weather Service to host a virtual Weather Spotter Class.

Weather

Meteorologist Paige Noel's 6 p.m. forecast - July 13, 2020

Updated: Jul. 13, 2020 at 6:00 PM EDT
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6