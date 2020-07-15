Here is the latest Kentucky and Tennessee sports news from The Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Pekka Rinne's string of starting every playoff game for the Nashville Predators since 2010 may be in jeopardy. That 89-game run may change Aug. 2 when Nashville starts its best-of-five qualifying series with Arizona. Rinne had lost his starting job to Juuse Saros when the NHL suspended play in mid-March. Now the 37-year-old Rinne has had four months to rest up and work out, and he wants to reclaim his starting job. Rinne says he's very motivated to bounce back off what he feels wasn't his strongest season. Coach John Hynes is letting Rinne and Saros compete for the job.

UNDATED (AP) — Rick Dutrow, who trained Kentucky Derby and Preakness winner Big Brown and is serving a 10-year suspension by New York racing authorities, has withdrawn his application for a license in Kentucky. It's the latest legal defeat in Dutrow's attempt to restart his career. The Kentucky Horse Racing Commission's license review committee indicated it wouldn't rule on Dutrow's application. The trainer's attorney reluctantly withdrew his application so the committee's ruling wouldn't affect his chances in other racing states.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — AP Auto Racing Writer Jenna Fryer writes that Bubba Wallace deserves a slot in Wednesday night's $1 million All-Star race at Bristol Motor Speedway in Tennessee. He can get into the 20-driver field by either winning one of three stages or he can be voted in by fans. Fryer writes that Wallace deserves the slot because he has done well on the track with his underfunded Richard Petty Motorsports team. He has also done so under enormous pressure. He is NASCAR's only Black driver at the top level and has championed racial equality.

UNDATED (AP) — Ken Church, who rode over 2,000 winners during a 20-year career that included four mounts in the Kentucky Derby, has died. He was 90. Church was diagnosed with pneumonia a week ago at the retirement facility where he lived in Reno, Nevada, and was taken to a hospital. His daughter, Debbie Anderson, says he contracted COVID-19 there and died. Church's best finish in the Kentucky Derby was fifth place in 1950 aboard Oil Capitol. The Canadian-born jockey won five straight races in one day at Chicago's old Washington Park on June 10, 1952.