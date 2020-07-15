Advertisement

Health leaders in Whitley County continue work to fight COVID-19

By Phil Pendleton
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 12:12 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORBIN, KY. (WKYT) – Cases of COVID-19 are on the rise in southern Kentucky.

The director of the Whitley County Health Department says they have 19 active cases, and 52 total since the pandemic started.

Health leaders in the Corbin and Whitley County area are dealing with both new cases, contact tracing, and now mask enforcement.

Marcy Rein with the health department says a lot of people are wearing masks but they’re getting a lot of complaints about non-compliance as well – both from people not wearing them to retail stores not enforcing the rules.

She says people are getting infected in the county from a variety of different areas and different reasons.

“What we are seeing is a lack of a pattern, I guess. We have talked to people who have traveled out of town, out of state, to places that have known a lot of community spread like Florida, to places like church. It’s unclear where they got it,” says Marcy Rein.

Rein says she’s hesitant to talk about people recovered because even those who have gotten over most of the symptoms or are released from isolation, are still dealing with issues such as the loss of taste or smell or major fatigue.

Health leaders say businesses that don’t comply with the mask mandate are first given a warning, and if it continues, their information is forwarded to the Labor Cabinet.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crime

Clay County Sheriff: Can you help identify this armed robbery suspect?

Updated: seconds ago
|
By Jordan Whitaker
The Clay County Sheriff's Office is looking for help identifying a suspect in a robbery.

State

Governor Beshear: 477 new cases, 10 new deaths reported Wednesday

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
WYMT independently confirms all coverage area positive COVID-19 cases, along with any coronavirus-related deaths, with local health departments before publishing any details.

News

Local health departments report new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Paige Noel
Officials say the coronavirus continues to spread across our region with some counties reporting more than 100 cases.

Regional

Laurel County Public Schools unveil reopening plan for fall

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By Jordan Whitaker
Laurel County Public Schools announced guidelines for fall reopening.

Sports

VHSL: No high school football in Virginia this fall

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Willie Hope
The organization is considering three models, none of which see a high school football season in the fall.

Latest News

News

COVID-19 could have lasting impact on how we enjoy local coffee shops

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Will Puckett
Local coffee shops adjust to changes because of COVID 19.

State

Sen. Mitch McConnell speaks at CARES Act event in Cynthiana

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Chelsea Jones
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell was back in Kentucky on Wednesday. He met with hospital staff in Harrison County and shared his thoughts about the pandemic and a new stimulus bill.

Sports

Bob Baffert suspended 15 days by Arkansas racing officials

Updated: 1 hours ago
Two-time Triple Crown-winning trainer Bob Baffert has been suspended for 15 days by the Arkansas Racing Commission after two of his horses tested positive for a banned substance.

Crime

Police: Krystle Williams to be transported back to Pikeville from Lexington on Thursday

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jordan Whitaker
A wanted woman out of Pikeville turned herself in to Lexington Police Wednesday.

News

Have you filed your taxes? Wednesday is the deadline

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Madison Pergrem
This year the tax deadline was moved from April 15th to July 15th because of COVID-19.

Regional

Stanford mayor killed in mowing accident

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jordan Whitaker
Stanford Mayor Scottie Ernst has died as the result of a mowing accident.