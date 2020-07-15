Advertisement

Have you filed your taxes? Wednesday is the deadline

This year the tax deadline was moved from April 15th to July 15th because of COVID-19.
Tax Deadline
Tax Deadline(Newspath)
By Madison Pergrem
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 3:09 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - This year the tax deadline was moved from April 15th to July 15th because of COVID-19.

This year there are many changes in the way places like J&J Accounting Tax Service in London has had to do their work.

Natalie Engstrand, office manager, says on top of the stress from taxes people are also having to deal with other impacts from the virus.

“It’s just an ongoing thing. It’s been tough just for people in general and then you add in the taxi situation on top of it so it’s been a lot,” said Engstrand. “Normally when everything started really in March we were in full swing for taxes to finish in April. We were finishing corporation taxes and everything just came to a halt.”

Although certain operations came to a halt she says their work must go on.

“It was just keeping up with phone calls and we do payroll’s also so a lot of companies were still working so we were trying to figure out how to do that. Some of us were working from home,” said Engstrand. “I was just trying to keep up with the day-to-day changes the IRS was making. It was constant and nobody knew what was going on.”

Helping clients with anything from changing deadlines to receiving stimulus checks constant communication was key.

“Facebook and radio have really been our communication during this time. We just tried encouraged to call with questions,” said Engstrand. “So if we can help them we’re out there trying.”

A filing extension is available with that deadline being October 15th.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Governor Beshear: 477 new cases, 10 new deaths reported Wednesday

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
WYMT independently confirms all coverage area positive COVID-19 cases, along with any coronavirus-related deaths, with local health departments before publishing any details.

News

Local health departments report new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Paige Noel
Officials say the coronavirus continues to spread across our region with some counties reporting more than 100 cases.

Regional

Laurel County Public Schools unveil reopening plan for fall

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By Jordan Whitaker
Laurel County Public Schools announced guidelines for fall reopening.

Sports

VHSL: No high school football in Virginia this fall

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Willie Hope
The organization is considering three models, none of which see a high school football season in the fall.

Crime

Sheriff: Two arrested on trafficking charges in Laurel County

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Jordan Whitaker
An investigation into drug trafficking led to two arrests Wednesday in Laurel County.

Latest News

News

COVID-19 could have lasting impact on how we enjoy local coffee shops

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Will Puckett
Local coffee shops adjust to changes because of COVID 19.

State

Sen. Mitch McConnell speaks at CARES Act event in Cynthiana

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Chelsea Jones
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell was back in Kentucky on Wednesday. He met with hospital staff in Harrison County and shared his thoughts about the pandemic and a new stimulus bill.

Sports

Bob Baffert suspended 15 days by Arkansas racing officials

Updated: 1 hours ago
Two-time Triple Crown-winning trainer Bob Baffert has been suspended for 15 days by the Arkansas Racing Commission after two of his horses tested positive for a banned substance.

Crime

Police: Krystle Williams to be transported back to Pikeville from Lexington on Thursday

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jordan Whitaker
A wanted woman out of Pikeville turned herself in to Lexington Police Wednesday.

Regional

Stanford mayor killed in mowing accident

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jordan Whitaker
Stanford Mayor Scottie Ernst has died as the result of a mowing accident.