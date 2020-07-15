Have you filed your taxes? Wednesday is the deadline

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - This year the tax deadline was moved from April 15th to July 15th because of COVID-19.

This year there are many changes in the way places like J&J Accounting Tax Service in London has had to do their work.

Natalie Engstrand, office manager, says on top of the stress from taxes people are also having to deal with other impacts from the virus.

“It’s just an ongoing thing. It’s been tough just for people in general and then you add in the taxi situation on top of it so it’s been a lot,” said Engstrand. “Normally when everything started really in March we were in full swing for taxes to finish in April. We were finishing corporation taxes and everything just came to a halt.”

Although certain operations came to a halt she says their work must go on.

“It was just keeping up with phone calls and we do payroll’s also so a lot of companies were still working so we were trying to figure out how to do that. Some of us were working from home,” said Engstrand. “I was just trying to keep up with the day-to-day changes the IRS was making. It was constant and nobody knew what was going on.”

Helping clients with anything from changing deadlines to receiving stimulus checks constant communication was key.

“Facebook and radio have really been our communication during this time. We just tried encouraged to call with questions,” said Engstrand. “So if we can help them we’re out there trying.”

A filing extension is available with that deadline being October 15th.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.