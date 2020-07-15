Harlan County suspends workouts for two weeks due to spike in COVID-19 cases in the county

BAXTER, Ky. (WYMT) - Harlan County High School is the latest school to suspend workouts due to COVID-19. There were no cases within the student-athletes working out, but the county has seen cases climb in the last couple days, with 51 positive cases since last Friday.

Harlan County has had 86 total cases, 57 active right now. Workouts are scheduled to resume on July 27th, one day before the KHSAA announces its plan moving forward with fall sports.

