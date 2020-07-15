Advertisement

Harlan County suspends workouts for two weeks due to spike in COVID-19 cases in the county

The county has had 51 cases since Friday, July 10th.
(WYMT)
By Willie Hope
Published: Jul. 14, 2020 at 9:50 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
BAXTER, Ky. (WYMT) - Harlan County High School is the latest school to suspend workouts due to COVID-19. There were no cases within the student-athletes working out, but the county has seen cases climb in the last couple days, with 51 positive cases since last Friday.

All workouts, conditioning and practices at Harlan County High School are postponed until July 27th, Athletic Director...

Posted by Harlan County Public Schools on Tuesday, July 14, 2020

Harlan County has had 86 total cases, 57 active right now. Workouts are scheduled to resume on July 27th, one day before the KHSAA announces its plan moving forward with fall sports.

