Harlan County sees more COVID-19 cases in 3 days than first 4 months

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Harlan County is just one of many counties in our region seeing their highest COVID-19 case numbers since the pandemic started back in March.

“What they feared would happen in March and April were seeing occur right now with this spike here,” said Harlan County Judge Executive Dan Mosley.

Harlan County did not have its first case of COVID-19 until May 6. They had just three cases in May and 22 cases in June.

However, July has brought a different story. They have seen 61 cases in July alone. 51 of those cases have been since Friday.

“Really in the last three days we have and more cases of COVID-19 confirmed than we had in the first four months of this pandemic,” said Mosley.

As of Tuesday evening, the county has 86 cases. Mosley says they are seeing a larger number of young people test positive for the virus than older people.

“We have a whole lot more symptomatic people than we do asymptomatic and this virus has no it doesn’t choose whether you’re 11 years old or you’re 80 years old. It will impact anyone,” said Mosley.

He says the answer to slowing the spike is to wear a mask.

“It shouldn’t have to be a mandate. It’s the right thing to do. We should all wear one because it is just the right thing to do to protect the health of the people we love,” said Mosley. “We can’t just think well if I catch it I can survive. Well I hope I can and believe I would because I don’t have any underlying health issues but there has been people that have not had underlying health issues that this has killed.”

Mosley says he wants people to take politics out of the equation.

“People should unite around saving lives not divide cause we disagree with someone politically,” said Mosley.

Asking people to think of those who have lost family to the virus.

“All of you that are done with corona, how do you think they feel with losing their you know one of the pillars of their family?” said Mosley.

Urging everyone to take this seriously.

“You don’t want to see more closures and lose even more parts of our economy because that has a worse long term effect,” said Mosley.

The Dayhoit, Tremont, Wallins and Coldiron communities are where they are seeing the spread. Mosley says not everyone is directly linked to one another but they all have been in that community.

According to a Facebook post from Tri-Cities Nursing and Rehab Center, because of this spike, the Harlan County Health Department and Judge Executive office is ordering Harlan County Health and Rehabilitation Center and Tri Cities Nursing and Rehab Center to remain closed to visitation until August 3. Governor Beshear announced a few weeks ago visitation could resume July 15.

