Governor Beshear: 477 new cases, 10 new deaths reported Wednesday

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear announced 477 new cases and 10 new deaths in Kentucky in his Wednesday update.

At least 20,677 Kentuckians have contracted the virus. The death toll is now at 645.

5,475 people have recovered from the virus.

498,179 Kentuckians have received tests.

Kentucky COVID-19 numbers 7/15 (WYMT)

WYMT independently confirms all coverage area positive COVID-19 cases, along with any coronavirus-related deaths, with local health departments before publishing any details.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state's COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.