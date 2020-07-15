Advertisement

Governor Beshear: 477 new cases, 10 new deaths reported Wednesday

Kentucky has been reporting higher positive cases of COVID-19 in July.
Kentucky has been reporting higher positive cases of COVID-19 in July.(MGN)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 5:08 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear announced 477 new cases and 10 new deaths in Kentucky in his Wednesday update.

At least 20,677 Kentuckians have contracted the virus. The death toll is now at 645.

5,475 people have recovered from the virus.

498,179 Kentuckians have received tests.

Kentucky COVID-19 numbers 7/15
Kentucky COVID-19 numbers 7/15(WYMT)

WYMT independently confirms all coverage area positive COVID-19 cases, along with any coronavirus-related deaths, with local health departments before publishing any details.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state's COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Local health departments report new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Paige Noel
Officials say the coronavirus continues to spread across our region with some counties reporting more than 100 cases.

Regional

Laurel County Public Schools unveil reopening plan for fall

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By Jordan Whitaker
Laurel County Public Schools announced guidelines for fall reopening.

Sports

VHSL: No high school football in Virginia this fall

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Willie Hope
The organization is considering three models, none of which see a high school football season in the fall.

Crime

Sheriff: Two arrested on trafficking charges in Laurel County

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Jordan Whitaker
An investigation into drug trafficking led to two arrests Wednesday in Laurel County.

Latest News

News

COVID-19 could have lasting impact on how we enjoy local coffee shops

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Will Puckett
Local coffee shops adjust to changes because of COVID 19.

State

Sen. Mitch McConnell speaks at CARES Act event in Cynthiana

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Chelsea Jones
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell was back in Kentucky on Wednesday. He met with hospital staff in Harrison County and shared his thoughts about the pandemic and a new stimulus bill.

Sports

Bob Baffert suspended 15 days by Arkansas racing officials

Updated: 1 hours ago
Two-time Triple Crown-winning trainer Bob Baffert has been suspended for 15 days by the Arkansas Racing Commission after two of his horses tested positive for a banned substance.

Crime

Police: Krystle Williams to be transported back to Pikeville from Lexington on Thursday

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jordan Whitaker
A wanted woman out of Pikeville turned herself in to Lexington Police Wednesday.

News

Have you filed your taxes? Wednesday is the deadline

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Madison Pergrem
This year the tax deadline was moved from April 15th to July 15th because of COVID-19.

Regional

Stanford mayor killed in mowing accident

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jordan Whitaker
Stanford Mayor Scottie Ernst has died as the result of a mowing accident.