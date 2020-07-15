Advertisement

Gov. Northam announces efforts to enforce mask mandate in Virginia

Governor Northam updates the commonwealth on COVID-19
Governor Northam updates the commonwealth on COVID-19(WDBJ7)
Published: Jul. 15, 2020
RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) – In an effort to curb COVID-19 infections in the state, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam announced Tuesday that several state agencies will be taking steps toward enforcement.

The Virginia Department of Health will be teaming up with agencies such as the Alcoholic Beverage Commission to conduct unannounced visits at establishments to check for masking compliance, he announced.

Businesses not enforcing masks and physical distancing among patrons could find themselves stripped of permits and licenses, the governor warned.

“We have rules in place for businesses,” he said. “If you don’t wear a shirt, if you don’t wear shoes, you don’t get served, and you can be asked to leave that place of business and if you don’t leave, you’re trespassing.

“It’s that simple. We’re going to add masks to shoes and shirts.”

While he said these efforts would extend across the state, they will be concentrated in the Hampton Roads area of the state, where he said cases appear to be increasing the most. He said socialization at establishments such as bars and restaurants appears to be perpetuating a spread of the disease among young adults.

Northam continued that his administration will continue considering other options to enforce the mandate.

“None of this would be necessary if people would just do the right thing,” he said. “If people don’t abide by the guidelines then there’s going to be consequences for that.”

