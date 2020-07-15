Advertisement

COVID-19 could have lasting impact on how we enjoy local coffee shops

Local coffee shops see business decline
Something's Brewing
Something's Brewing(WYMT)
By Will Puckett
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 4:41 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - In 1998 Something’s Brewing opened in London, bringing hometown coffee to the city. After a brief hiatus, owner Darlene Smith reopened in 2018 and has built a loyal following ever since.

“We have a lot of loyal people who come every day and support us,” said Smith behind a facemask.

The facemask Smith wears daily is the new normal for many during the coronavirus pandemic.

This normal is accompanied by a decrease in business.

“We’re probably half of what we used to be,” said Smith talking about the business she does daily.

While supporting local businesses, local coffee shops are somewhat nostalgic. Buyers can get a cup of coffee, or tea, some food, and sit down and interact with each other, and at Something’s Brewing, the owner.

“We love to talk to ‘em, get to know them,” said Smith.

But, those days are gone now.

Smith is required by the state to mandate people wearing masks. In addition, she is required to have her business at half capacity.

While these changes are meant to protect her and her customers, she fears it could have a lasting impact on her business long after the pandemic subsides.

“We kind of don’t think it’s ever going to be the same. We thought in June or July it would be better but you know, now we just don’t think it is like it’s worse, we think, now than it was before,” said Smith.

In the meantime, she continues to cut where she can. She has moved from opening six days a week to just Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

In addition to the cut in hours, her staff and outsourcing are disappearing too.

“I do a lot of work myself. I used to have a CPA but now I do the paperwork myself. See, it’s a lot of work, if I had to hire it all done I couldn’t do it. I’d have to close,” said Smith.

While she adjusts she hopes that the future holds better days, and she hopes she can return to business as it was before March.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Governor Beshear: 477 new cases, 10 new deaths reported Wednesday

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
WYMT independently confirms all coverage area positive COVID-19 cases, along with any coronavirus-related deaths, with local health departments before publishing any details.

News

Local health departments report new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Paige Noel
Officials say the coronavirus continues to spread across our region with some counties reporting more than 100 cases.

Regional

Laurel County Public Schools unveil reopening plan for fall

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By Jordan Whitaker
Laurel County Public Schools announced guidelines for fall reopening.

Sports

VHSL: No high school football in Virginia this fall

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Willie Hope
The organization is considering three models, none of which see a high school football season in the fall.

Crime

Sheriff: Two arrested on trafficking charges in Laurel County

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Jordan Whitaker
An investigation into drug trafficking led to two arrests Wednesday in Laurel County.

Latest News

State

Sen. Mitch McConnell speaks at CARES Act event in Cynthiana

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Chelsea Jones
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell was back in Kentucky on Wednesday. He met with hospital staff in Harrison County and shared his thoughts about the pandemic and a new stimulus bill.

Sports

Bob Baffert suspended 15 days by Arkansas racing officials

Updated: 1 hours ago
Two-time Triple Crown-winning trainer Bob Baffert has been suspended for 15 days by the Arkansas Racing Commission after two of his horses tested positive for a banned substance.

Crime

Police: Krystle Williams to be transported back to Pikeville from Lexington on Thursday

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jordan Whitaker
A wanted woman out of Pikeville turned herself in to Lexington Police Wednesday.

News

Have you filed your taxes? Wednesday is the deadline

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Madison Pergrem
This year the tax deadline was moved from April 15th to July 15th because of COVID-19.

Regional

Stanford mayor killed in mowing accident

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jordan Whitaker
Stanford Mayor Scottie Ernst has died as the result of a mowing accident.