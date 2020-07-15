Clay County Sheriff: Can you help identify this armed robbery suspect?

MANCHESTER, Ky. (WYMT) - The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is looking for help identifying a suspect in an armed robbery that took place Wednesday morning at a local business on South Highway 421.

The suspect appears to be a man wearing camouflage overalls, black gloves and a black hat.

Surveillance footage shows the suspect entering the store and brandishing a firearm while demanding money from one of the workers before taking off on foot towards South Highway 421.

The suspect is considered armed and dangerous.

If you know who the suspect is or have any information leading to their identification you are encouraged to contact the Clay County Sheriff’s Office at (606) 598-3471 or the Manchester City Police at (606) 598-8411.

