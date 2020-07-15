Advertisement

Bell County Athletics continuing despite county spike in coronavirus cases

By Tommy Pool
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 7:21 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - For seniors like Brant Hoskins, giving up on the season isn’t even an option.

“It’s exciting but I didn’t think it would come this fast. I just hope we get to play,” said the Bell County Senior.

For coaches and players, they want to play this season.

“We want to be a part of traditions. These kids want to be a part of it,” said coach Dudley Hilton.

That is why teams continue to condition.

“2020 is going to be different. The game is still going to be four downs to get 10 yards and you know that’s not gonna change it’s just how we’re gonna handle it,” said Hilton.

Bell County continues to see their cases spike. Wednesday the county reported eight new cases pushing their total to 130.

“We got a great health department here in Bell County and we are kindly asking them what we need to do and how we need to continue and they told us that as long as we stay in the rules and protect ourselves up here and that’s basically what we done,” said Hilton.

The team is continuing to follow KHSAA guidelines so they can continue to get in shape preparing for the season.

“When we lift weights every time someone gets done with it we spray it down we wipe them down. We keep 6 feet apart in the weight room. Out (on the field) after we throw the ball we clean it off,” said Hoskins.

If a player doesn’t feel comfortable coming to practice, they don’t have to attend.

“We got a few kids staying at home just because precautious areas ￼they might have had an underlying problem when they was real young,” said Hilton.

Hilton hopes the season does happen, not just for his players and community, but all the players around the state.

