87 people arrested during protest at Kentucky attorney general’s home

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Dozens of people were arrested Tuesday evening after staging a protest at Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s home in Graymoor-Devondale, calling for justice for Breonna Taylor. Taylor was shot dead as LMPD officers served a drug warrant at her apartment back in March.

Louisville Metro Police officers arrested 87 people in the demonstration, LMPD Sgt. Lamont Washington confirmed, after they refused to leave Cameron’s yard during a protest that began just before 5 p.m. Washington says officers were first dispatched to Ballard High School around 4:30 p.m. where the demonstrators reportedly met before following them to Cameron’s home.

Washington says the demonstrators were given the option to leave the area but refused.

Each person arrested is charged with intimidating a participant in a legal process, a class D felony, and criminal trespass. Several of the demonstrators were also charged with disorderly conduct.

Monday, Cameron reiterated that his office’s investigation into Taylor’s death is not complete and asked for the public’s patience.

Cameron released the following statement regarding the protest Tuesday evening:

“From the beginning, our office has set out to do its job, to fully investigate the events surrounding the death of Ms. Breonna Taylor. We continue with a thorough and fair investigation, and today’s events will not alter our pursuit of the truth. The stated goal of today’s protest at my home was to ‘escalate.’ That is not acceptable and only serves to further division and tension within our community. Justice is not achieved by trespassing on private property, and it’s not achieved through escalation. It’s achieved by examining the facts in an impartial and unbiased manner. That is exactly what we are doing and will continue to do in this investigation.”

Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.